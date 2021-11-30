Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 448.0 days.
OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $$50.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.