Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 448.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $$50.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $53.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

