Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 95.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.97.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

