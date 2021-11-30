First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.39

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 1820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 359.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,735,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

