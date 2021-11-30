SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,700 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 979,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SFTBF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 1,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $53.68 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

