Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after acquiring an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

