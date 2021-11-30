Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

WFC opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

