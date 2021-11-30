Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

