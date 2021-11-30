Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $20.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$18.44 during trading hours on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,337,000 after purchasing an additional 498,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,446,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,561,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

