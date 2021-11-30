iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $151,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.34. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

