Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

VUG stock opened at $319.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

