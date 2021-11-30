Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.78 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.39. 31,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.