Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $65,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.44.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.34. 119,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,143. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.21.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.