Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,994 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.37. 909,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,045,792. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.32 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

