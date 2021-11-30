Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $78.31 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $78,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

NYSE BX traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

