Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $305,355.48 and approximately $140.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,319.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.05 or 0.08037510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00366280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.34 or 0.01000253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00423153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00383405 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,061,668 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.