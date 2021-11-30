Critical Analysis: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) versus Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.30%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million 5.67 $62.63 million $4.60 8.98 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. StepStone Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 13.97% 20.30% 10.08% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StepStone Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

