Zacks: Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 3,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

