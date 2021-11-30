Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,895. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.64. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

