DIGG Price Up 5.5% This Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $477,797.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $59,703.54 or 1.04159551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 493 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

