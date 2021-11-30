Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $1,540.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.06 or 0.00760754 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,697,937 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

