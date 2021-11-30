Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA opened at $1,136.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $961.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

