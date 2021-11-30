China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in November

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. 3,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,669. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.83% and a negative net margin of 37.46%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

