Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFOR stock remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,496. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

