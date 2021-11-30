Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in November

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fujitsu stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,536. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.