Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.44

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.44 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 60129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

