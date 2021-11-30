Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.44

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.44 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 60129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
