Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $81.95. 11,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,480. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

