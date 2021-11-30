4,788 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

