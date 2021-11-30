SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $403,457.28 and $1,224.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,319.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.05 or 0.08037510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.95 or 0.00366280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.34 or 0.01000253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00085037 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.55 or 0.00423153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00383405 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,557,133 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

