$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $12.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,032. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.36. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $361.22.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

