Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

BKH stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 6,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.