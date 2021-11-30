Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

HTLD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

