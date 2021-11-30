Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,909 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,889. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

