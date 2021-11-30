UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

