RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

