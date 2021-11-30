Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 10,845 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

