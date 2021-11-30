The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

