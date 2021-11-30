First Financial Corp IN Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.43 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

