First Pacific Financial Purchases 86 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $551.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

