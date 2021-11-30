NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 203.7% in November

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 203.7% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NSFDF remained flat at $$0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

