Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 211.2% in November

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,087. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.05) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.