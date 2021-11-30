Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 211.2% in November

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,087. Repsol has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Repsol
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
