Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Expands By 224.0%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 224.0% from the October 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,782. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

