Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,510 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 1.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $245,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.29. 59,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $243.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

