Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,721. Avantor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,881 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

