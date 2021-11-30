MEET.ONE 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,268.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $8,268.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

