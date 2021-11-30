Helpico (HELP) Trading 41.3% Lower This Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $566.07 and approximately $22.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00093842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,543.50 or 0.07966174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.17 or 0.99679641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021886 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

