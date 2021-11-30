DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 99,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.