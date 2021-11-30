WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.16

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $126.16 and last traded at $126.16, with a volume of 1860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $180.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 21.7% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,596,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in WEX by 40.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

