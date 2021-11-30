Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 178648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.