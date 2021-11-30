Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 178648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.
DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Discovery by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
