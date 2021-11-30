BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 1,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

