ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 17,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

